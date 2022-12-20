Brokerages Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target at $79.13

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.13.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.
Immunocore Stock Performance
Shares of IMCR stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 0.47. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $69.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.