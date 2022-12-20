Brokerages Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target at $79.13

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 0.47. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $69.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

