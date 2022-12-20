Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $58.92

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 129,823 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

