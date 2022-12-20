Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $66.11

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

