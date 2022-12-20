Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $3.82

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 896,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

