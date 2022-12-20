Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Price Target at $540.36

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $540.36.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $532.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.64. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

