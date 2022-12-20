Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$50.86

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.35.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$670,801.56.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

