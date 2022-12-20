Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $64.39

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.39.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.7 %

QSR stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.