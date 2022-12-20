Brookstone Capital Management Buys 41,668 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36.

