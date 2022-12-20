Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

