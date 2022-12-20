Brookstone Capital Management Has $22.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.