Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 596,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,458,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.