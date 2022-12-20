Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,482 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

