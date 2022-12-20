Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,149,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after acquiring an additional 669,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

XMLV opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

