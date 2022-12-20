Brookstone Capital Management Sells 15,456 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $285.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.