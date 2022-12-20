Brookstone Capital Management Sells 52,413 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,413 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19.

