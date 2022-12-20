Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,539 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.