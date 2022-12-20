Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Buckle Stock Up 0.2 %

BKE opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. The business had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Buckle by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Buckle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

