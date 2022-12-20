Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 63.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

