Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$5.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEED. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$12.75.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

