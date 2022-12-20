Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

