Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Energy

TSE:CJ opened at C$6.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$9.96.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,715,879.60. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

