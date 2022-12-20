Carnival Co. & (CCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.