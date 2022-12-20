Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
CARR opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.
Insider Activity at Carrier Global
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 56.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 37.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
