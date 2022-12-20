Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 56.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 37.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.