Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

