Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.