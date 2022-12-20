Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives $1.61 Average PT from Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.61.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZOO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 80,388 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,729,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 1,158,549 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
