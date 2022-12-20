CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVM opened at $2.11 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

