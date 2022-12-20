Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Celanese Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

