Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 740.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

