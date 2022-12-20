Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
