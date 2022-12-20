Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

