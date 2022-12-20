Centerpoint Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $1,874,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GS opened at $344.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

