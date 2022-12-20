Centerpoint Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
