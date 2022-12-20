Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) vs. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Critical Review

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Centogene and Biodesix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biodesix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Centogene presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 406.50%. Biodesix has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 372.22%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than Biodesix.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $224.71 million 0.10 -$55.43 million ($2.42) -0.35 Biodesix $54.51 million 1.39 -$43.16 million ($1.73) -1.04

This table compares Centogene and Biodesix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biodesix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centogene. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene -35.35% -134.55% -50.28% Biodesix -162.97% -723.65% -84.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Centogene has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biodesix beats Centogene on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing. The company develops rare disease platform, a data and biological repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including PCR and antigen testing services. It has collaboration and license agreements with Shire International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Fraport AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Twist Bioscience Corporation. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

