Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $10.30 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

