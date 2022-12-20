Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $98,090,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $434.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

