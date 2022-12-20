Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

