Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day moving average is $194.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

