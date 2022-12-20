Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.