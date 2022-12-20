Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 214.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 17.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

