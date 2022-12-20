Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 3.4 %

ACN stock opened at $255.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.90 and a 200 day moving average of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

