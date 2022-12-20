CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.