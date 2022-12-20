CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 66,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,258 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 225,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.09) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

