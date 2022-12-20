CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

