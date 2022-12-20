CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,166.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,198. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Shares of CBOE opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

