CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $135,000 Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Knowles were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $626,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 340.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KN opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.