CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $254,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $39,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.9 %

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

SMG stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.25%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

