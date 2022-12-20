CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $302,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in HP were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

