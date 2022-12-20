CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

