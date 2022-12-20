CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $353,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $549.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.46. The stock has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

